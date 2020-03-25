WENATCHEE — In an effort to combat growing food needs, Wenatchee-based organizations are combining efforts to create a drive-through food service at the Town Toyota Center. Food-insecure families are encouraged to stop by on Wednesdays to pick up supplies.
The idea to use the Town Toyota Center as a food donation hub came after arena management reached out to Serve Wenatchee Valley. Thom Nees, executive director of Serve Wenatchee, said creativity is needed in the midst of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’re all doing right now is building a plane in mid-air,” he said. “We’ve taken off, and we’re flying.”
Serve Wenatchee’s food donations are normally distributed throughout multiple food banks in Wenatchee. But, instead of sending families all over town, ”we wanted to do a drive-through model,” he said.
For this operation, the role of Serve Wenatchee is to be a “connector,” bringing organizations together, he said. These connections include help from the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council’s food resources and having Link Transit add a bus route specifically for arena food pick up.
“We are truly in the middle of a crisis,” he said. “ ... We were able to bring people together in order to respond.”
Normally, when donating food, Serve Wenatchee gives families boxes, which are later returned and recycled for future use, he said. Now, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Serve Wenatchee is not asking boxes to be returned.
This change has created a box shortage. Local fruit companies are supplying needed boxes for the food donations, he said.
Nees said watching community members come together for a shared cause has been very inspiring. “We live in an amazing community,” he said.
The immediate need right now is to be able to provide donations for food insecure families, he said. On Thursday, close to 200 food donation boxes will be available for families.
Food boxes workers prepared in advance will be set on a table at the Town Toyota Center for families to come in, pick up and load themselves, he said. Assistance can be offered if needed; social distancing practices will be maintained.
Nees said food items are typically intended for people who have a home to cook in. He described eligibility as low barrier. If someone stops by asking for needed food, “we’re going to provide it,” he said.
Alan Walker, executive director of the Community Action Council, partnered with Serve Wenatchee to help provide food to families. Due to COVID-19, changing food donations from bulk to boxes taxed the CDCAC’s food center.
The quantity of food coming in was exceeding the food center’s storage capacity, he said.
Moving forward, the CDCAC will use the Town Toyota Center’s excess of space for food donation boxes.
“We’re just working through this together to help as many people as we possibly can,” he said.
The CDCAC distributes to about 20 different food pantry locations around Chelan and Douglas counties, he said. Last week, the organization put together almost 1,000 boxes of food for households.
“We’re anticipating that demand to grow,” he said. Those coming to pick up foods for multiple households are also welcome, he said.
For people who need supplemental food, they should not hesitate to show up, he said.
Jennifer Bushong, vice president of marketing at the Town Toyota Center, said after having to reschedule shows due to COVID-19, arena management brainstormed ways to help serve the Wenatchee community. Watching this come together has really been “a joy to see,” she said.
People picking up food can stop by the Toyota Town Center on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and noon, as well as between 4 and 7 p.m.
Food donations from the public can be dropped off at the Toyota Town Center and are limited to Monday through Thursday, from noon to 1 p.m. Walker said workers will put donated food, unless it is fresh produce, into a quarantine area for a minimum of four days, in line with current health and safety guidelines by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.