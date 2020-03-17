WENATCHEE — The Dryden and Chelan transfer stations will be open to the public Fridays and Saturdays only starting this week “out of an abundance of caution” over COVID-19.
“At this time the county’s solid waste department is concentrating on providing essential services for the public while protecting the health of its employees,” Brenda Blanchfield, solid waste manager for Chelan County Public Works, said in a press release Tuesday.
The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility also has been closed and the opening of the brush drop-off site in Leavenworth has been delayed until further notice.
The new transfer station hours are:
Dryden Transfer Station: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Payment by cash and check are allowed on Friday and Saturday.
The facility will be open regular hours to contractors who have accounts with Chelan County Public Works. Those hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. -4 p.m. Saturdays. Contractors include cities, Waste Management and businesses that have charge accounts with the facility. No new accounts will be accepted.
Chelan Transfer Station: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Payment is by cash and check.
The facility will be open by appointment during the week to contractors with accounts. To set an appointment, call Cory Howe at 557-9218.
Updates will be posted on the county’s website, co.chelan.wa.us/public-works.