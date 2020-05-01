NCW — The Dryden and Chelan transfer stations, including their brush yards, have returned to regular hours.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at the Dryden station, 9073 Highway 2. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday for credit card users (no debit cards) and commercial account holders, but only Friday and Saturday for those paying by cash or check.
The Dryden station’s brush yard is only open to credit card users and commercial account holders
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Chelan station, 23235 Highway 97/A. It only accepts cash or checks.
Chelan County Public Works said the large amount of customers during the previously reduced hours made it difficult for staff to sanitize throughout the day. Only household garbage and brush are allowed — no furniture, appliances, construction materials or spring-cleaning projects.
