WENATCHEE — Dutch Bros Coffee has closed its South Mission Street location after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Test results for the employee came back positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement the company posted on its website. The employee, who was tested a day earlier, worked at the South Mission Street location June 18-22, according to the statement.
The employee worked a morning-to-afternoon shift on June 21, as well as afternoon-to-evening shifts on June 19, 20 and 22, according to the statement. The shop will undergo a deep clean by a third-party before re-opening to the public.
Dutch Bros. is “coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations,” the statement reads.
Jimmy Crocker, owner of the three Dutch Bros locations in the Wenatchee Valley, said the person who tested positive for COVID-19 never had any symptoms. They did, however, come in contact with a close friend who had COVID-19.
Then, that employee went to get tested and found out they had the virus, he said.
Crocker said staffers who worked with the positive-tested employee in the past week are now either quarantined for two weeks or waiting for negative test results before returning to work.
About half of the staffers who came in contact with the COVID positive employee got tested Wednesday, he said. Roughly 20 to 30 employees work at each individual Dutch Bros shop in town. Wednesday’s positive case is the only one reported at the Mission Street shop.
A biohazard company is scheduled to clean and sanitize the Mission Street shop on Thursday, he said. Once cleaned, the shop will need approval from the health department to reopen .
Prior to the positive tested employee, Dutch Bros stopped taking stamp cards and cash in an effort to proactively keep people safe, Crocker said.
Generally, Dutch Bros employees who get tested, he said, include those who have COVID-19 symptoms, anyone who has come in contact with COVID-19 and people who have recently traveled.