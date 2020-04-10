WENATCHEE — It’s been a month, but live-streaming services is still a strange experience for Grace Lutheran Church pastor James Aalgaard.
“It is so hard to look at a camera lens or a phone lens and imagine a whole congregation behind it.” Aalgaard said. “It’s a trip.”
Easter Sunday will be no exception. The church, like many in the area and around the country, is hosting its services online only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The live streams allow congregations to stay in touch, but Aalgaard said his church members are missing close, personal contact.
“One of the most important parts of church life is to be in fellowship with those around us,” Aalgaard said. He added, “We’re really hungry for ways to connect.”
Pastor Mike Wilson with Sage Hills Church has noticed that, too.
“I think the hardest part for us is not being together,” Wilson said.
Last year, Sage Hills co-hosted Easter services at the Town Toyota Center with Grace City Church. Five thousand people attended. This year, they’re hosting their respective services online.
Sage Hills has broadcast online for years, but the imposed virtual services have given Wilson more appreciation for traditional services.
“Human contact is so special,” Wilson said. He continued, “I think I may have underplayed the value of Sunday morning worship.”
Chuckling, Wilson noted that that may be an odd thing to hear from a pastor.
While the streaming services aren’t ideal, the need to move the flock online is very real to Wilson. Members of his congregation have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
“One of the hardest things about this time for our church is I have people in the hospital that I can’t’ be with,” Wilson said. “That’s pretty heartbreaking.”
One member is currently on a ventilator, he said, but showing “promising signs” of recovery.
At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, Easter Mass will be hosted online, as well. Fr. Osmar Aguirre said they’ve had 1,000 people view the services.
“We are kind of surprised that people are so hungry, spiritually speaking,” Aguirre said.
And Mass still counts, so to speak, whether attended in person or online, he said. It’s not a wholly unprecedented need either.
“Right now in the Catholic tradition we have the spiritual communion,” Aguirre said.“There have been cases where people could not go physically to the church and receive holy communion,” like war, persecution and disease.
He added, “People do a spiritual communion so they will open their hearts and allow God to come and nourish them and strengthen them,” Aguirre said.
Aalgaard said one message they’re “clinging to” is “that promise of eternal life and life abundant here too. Those are important to us.”
Aguirre believes the long separation from service is helping the congregation to grow closer.
“We’re relying on the idea of distance and emptiness to remind us that we are actually fasting from our unity and need to be fulfilled,” Aguirre said. “We’re looking for that moment when we can come together.”