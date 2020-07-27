EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts on Monday announced proposals to begin student instruction entirely online this fall due to the area's rising COVID-19 case rates.
Eastmont’s proposal, presented at a school board meeting, and Wenatchee’s proposal, announced in a press release, come after health officials advised that reopening physical schools could lead to increased transmission of the virus.
Both districts, which have scheduled start dates of Aug. 26, spent the summer building multiple options for in-person, hybrid and entirely remote instruction.
"In light of new information from medical professionals and the health department, the district has changed direction and moved to resume school online until it is safe to return in-person," read part of the Wenatchee School District release. "Students will learn in virtual classrooms taught by teachers at their enrolled schools until conditions allow face-to-face instruction."
Students under the proposed all-online model would eventually return to in-person instruction if local case rates dropped adequately.
“This is not where I want us to be; this is not where our staff wants us to be; we want our students back in the classroom,” Wenatchee Superintendent Paul Gordon said in a Monday evening press release.
Wenatchee school officials will submit their plan to board members at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The district is also offering a dedicated all-year, all-online alternative for families called the Wenatchee Internet Academy. Eastmont is exploring a similar option.
Under the proposal presented Monday, Eastmont students would also start the school year from their homes. District officials plan to maintain attendance standards for students and use a traditional grading system consistent with district policies.
Using federal CARES Act funds, the district has also ordered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of new computers for both students and staff.
Eastmont School Board members are expected to vote on the plan at a meeting next Monday.
Once it’s approved, the district will look at staffing needed to fill out the plan. That could come with furloughs or temporary layoffs of classified staff members, Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said in an interview after Monday’s school board meeting.
“If we don’t have students on campus, all of a sudden the need for everything from playground supervisors to ‘Do we need office people at the same level we do when there’s 600 students versus when there’s only employees in the building?' If we’re not running bus routes, do we need all the bus drivers?” he said.
“We need to put all those pieces in place so we’ll modify our staffing plan and yes, we are looking at needing to reduce staff in some programs. Hopefully it will be for a very short time and then we’ll be able to bring them back. But we’re still not aware how long that duration will be," he said.
The district’s current plan calls for a phased approach when in-person instruction resumes. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade would likely come back first, followed by older students in a hybrid model.
Masks would be mandated for all students on campus except for recess or lunch time and meals would likely be pre-packaged rather than buffet style.
As part of a daily screening process, parents would be asked to fill out a form — either online or on paper — listing any of their student’s coronavirus-like symptoms or possible exposures to COVID-19-positive people. That practice has already been in place for students in the district's summer programs.
The district’s goal is to provide quality education, though even more important is safety of students and staff, Christensen said during the meeting.
“Everything we do has an impact on families, everything we do has an impact on students for the rest of their lives. Our guiding principles are to do what’s safest for our students and safest for our employees,” he said. “At the same time, I’m a firm believer that there’s nothing that will ever replace face to face interaction. … My goal is to return our students as soon as safely possible to classrooms, at the same time work cautiously through the environment we find ourselves in today.”