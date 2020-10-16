EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District’s waiver request to open schools to elementary students was denied by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
Earlier this week, Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen was forced to cancel his Oct. 19 plans to bring back elementary students due to high COVID rates in Douglas County.
In the hope of bringing the elementary students back to school perhaps as soon as Oct. 26, Christensen sought a waiver through the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
On Friday, the school district was informed the waiver was not approved due to the fact the most recent COVID rates of 161-per-100,000 greatly exceeded the 75-per-100,000 guidelines for returning elementary students.
About 3% to 5% of the district’s most vulnerable students returned to school on Sept. 29 and continue to attend school daily, over 950 students.
“Unfortunately, we are in a unique situation as some neighboring districts were approved to return elementary students prior to the rates increasing,” Christensen wrote in a Friday email. “Because we had just expanded our Phase 1 students on campus, we were waiting the requested time before we submitted to return Phase 2 (elementary). Without the support from our local health officer, we must wait until rates drop to the 75/100,000 level.”
Christensen said the district will continue to work with the local health department in efforts to return additional students to campus.