EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District is planning to bring elementary students back full-time on April 26 and middle school and high school students back full-time on May 3, depending on local health conditions.
The state Department of Health last week reduced COVID-19-related social distancing requirements for students from 6 feet to 3 feet.
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said the rule change means the district can move forward with its plans to allow elementary and secondary students more time on campus. Students currently are on a hybrid schedule, attending in-person every other day, so half the students are in classrooms at a time.
“When you look at the new guidelines, they basically ask us to maximize our ability to return students to campus. The 3-foot is allowed but the 6-foot is still the goal. The 6-foot is still required in many circumstances that we work towards,” Christensen said.
Christensen likened it to bringing a group of 15 puppies into your house. That would be difficult enough, but then add five more puppies.
“What we’ve been asked to do, even with the 3-foot distancing, is still really a challenge. It’s a very hard task for all educators to comply with that yet still do the job of core instruction," Christensen said. "Education has never been for elementary or even our teens to just stay in one place. Kids tend to congregate and gather and get close."
The Wenatchee School District decided Monday it will bring back elementary students full-time starting April 19, but older students will continue hybrid instruction through the end of the school year.
Returning Eastmont's middle school and high school students full-time to classrooms on May 3 would leave about a month of school left in the school year. Christensen said every time they have been able to return students back, a lot has been learned.
“Anything we can do with this last step, these requirements might very well be what we start school with, it would be great to get those in place, test them out and refine them so that when we do begin in the fall, we understand what we have,” he said.
Spring break is next week. The Eastmont School Board meets that following Monday. Christensen said he’ll give the school board an update on the status at that time.
“Our board has been supportive of the process to bring students back as allowed and as we have the resources, which is our staff,” he said. “We’ve had to hire a lot of additional people this year. We’ve had many weeks with people out. I typically give the board an update on everybody. They get the same updates as the parents and employees.”
This summer, Christensen said the school district is planning a comprehensive K-12 summer school that will include transportation. Most of the students, he anticipates, will be eligible. Summer school will start in June and run until the end of July.
Christensen said the school district has additional funds which will be used to support the summer school program.
“Typically our summer school is always limited by funding. The other factor is eligible students. We’re usually only allowed to invite students that are behind on their core areas,” he said. “We anticipate there will be quite a few students that are behind in many areas this year. We believe it will be a pretty large summer school program.”