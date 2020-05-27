EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School seniors are able to celebrate their graduation with COVID-19 restrictions throughout this week while the school is holding drive-thru cap-and-gown ceremonies.
Cars with families and seniors dressed in their cap and gown were lined up along the bus stop at the east side of the school Tuesday, waiting for their turn to drop their graduates off for a professional photograph to be taken by Parsons Photography. They got back in their cars and were directed through the school's main parking lot, dropping off their seniors once again to get the chance to be photographed while receiving their diploma cover on the auditorium stage that was hauled out in front of the school.
Families would park their car and walk to a designated area where they could photograph their student while they posed on the stage. Cheers, clapping, and the occasional "whoop whoop" would break out from their fenced off platform and be heard over music played on loudspeakers. At times, exceptions to the normally rigid rules of the normal graduation ceremony were loosened. Graduate Oscar Calvillo was able to grab his dog Benji from the family car for his photograph with his diploma cover. Jasmine Bachman showed up in the back of her family's truck with over a dozen people piled inside.
The stage was empty of any administrators or board members. "We are keeping everyone off the stage," said Stacia Hardie, assistant principal at the school. She said having anyone on stage would be too great of a temptation for shaking hands or hugging. Stacks of diploma covers were set on a table in the background on the decorated stage. Staff members along each area of the event kept their social distance, with some wearing masks. Principal Lance Noell greeted graduates from the sidewalk as they drove onto the school property.
Once in a while, a gust of wind would come through as staff members grabbed the metal poles holding up the stage backdrop. Administrators are expecting the weather to be calmer the rest of the week.
It was a slow process but no one seemed rushed as about 160 of the graduating class were expected to show up Tuesday, with the rest on Wednesday and Thursday. There are 488 graduates this year from Eastmont.
The photographs and some video will be shown during a virtual graduation ceremony by NCW Life at 6 p.m. on June 5. Wenatchee's virtual graduation will be shown on the same evening at 8 p.m.