EAST WENATCHEE — An Eastmont High School student has joined the list of those being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that the student and her mother, a Cascade Elementary School teacher, are being quarantined at home until test results come back.

The school will continue to operate as usual at this time.

“As part of our ongoing conversations with regional health experts on this outbreak, we were informed that as of now, coronavirus is most dangerous for those over 60, and children and teens appear to be less at risk for severe illness unless they have underlying health issues,” Christensen said. “Based on this information, our plan is to continue normal operations unless conditions change and we receive further guidance from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Health District.”

Parents do have the option of keeping students home from school due to coronavirus-related concerns, Christensen said, but they need to call the school’s attendance office to get the absence excused.

The “State of Emergency” declared by the Governor means those excused absences will not be counted towards truancy, but students will need to make arrangements with their teachers to stay current with assignments.

The district is posting updates on its website, eastmont206.org, including information on prevention, signs and symptoms.

Test results take several days. Confluence Health reports six suspected cases have been tested, with four pending, one presumptive positive and one negative. The Eastmont student is not included in those numbers.

On Monday, a Wenatchee Valley College student also was reported as being tested for the virus. Results have not yet been reported.

Similar to Eastmont, after consulting with health officials, the campus remained open, though custodians cleaned the campus overnight, focusing on sanitizing areas used by large numbers of students, including classrooms, computer equipment, labs and common areas.