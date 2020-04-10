WENATCHEE — As students head back to school, virtually that is, districts' expect free lunch pickups to increase.
Eastmont School District saw about 300 more people per day come for food by Thursday than they had by the same day last week, according to Eastmont’s food service director. With pickup options available for both breakfast and lunch, that is a 2,400 meal increase from the same four days last week.
Director Suzy Howard said more students stopped by for the meals after schools started handing out Chromebooks and other tools for remote learning. This week, the district averaged at about 1,300 students fed each weekday, which is 2,600 meals a day.
Anyone 18 and under can pick up the free to-go breakfasts and lunches which are available on weekdays. The number of people picking up meals continues to increase, she said.
Eastmont’s free meal services, including school bus deliveries, will go through June 19, she said. Adding, the date might be extended, but no final decisions have been made.
For the Wenatchee School District, meal pickup numbers have leveled out, but Food Service Director Chris Lutgen is anticipating the demand to grow.
Three school meal pickup up locations with low traffic closed in order to condense meal pickup areas. Closed locations include Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Pioneer Middle School and John Newbery Elementary School.
The same quantity of meals will still be available, and other nearby school district kitchens will provide for the additional increase in demand. The closures also help allow kitchen staff to have time off and limit COVID-19 exposure, said Lutgen.
Now that online school is starting, for students, grabbing a meal will “just be part of their day,” he said. For April, The Wenatchee School District is averaging at about 4,400 meals a day and has already given out 28,886 meals.