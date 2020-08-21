EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District classes will start on Wednesday as planned, officials announced Friday evening.
Technical difficulties had threatened to delay the start, Superintendent Garn Christensen said Monday. But the problems were being worked out by the end of the week.
“Class rosters and schedules for Eastmont students in grades K-7 are confirmed and teachers will begin working next week with students,” Christensen said in a news release. “Schedules and class rosters for Eastmont Junior High and Eastmont High School are still being finalized and will be delivered to students once confirmed and tested for accuracy. This is anticipated to be completed by the 26th.”
Students at all levels will have to confirm passwords and ensure Chromebooks are working, he said.
“I anticipate a few bumps in the first week or two of school,” Christensen said. “This is because some of the upgrades we initiated early summer to improve our ability to communicate and deliver technology in preparation for a possible remote start have not gone as smoothly as hoped and parts and equipment have been delayed. Please know we are very aware of these issues and working hard to remedy them and make this situation work better for students, families, and our educators.”