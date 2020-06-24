EAST WENATCHEE — An Eastmont School District staff member who helped collect Chromebooks from students during the outdoor drive-thru event last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The staff member did not feel well a day or two ago and decided it was best to get tested,” said Spencer Taylor, the district’s executive director of elementary education. The staff member, who is now self isolating, reported the results to the district Wednesday.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has determined the risk of disease transmission to students or parents is very low.
The staff member participated in three different collection days more than a week ago, Taylor said. Staff members were following social distancing protocol and wore masks during the event.
“In cooperation with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, we identified a handful of staff who were more at risk due to their proximity to this staff member,” Taylor said. “Each of them are working directly with the health district to ensure their safety as well as the safety of those around them. This may include testing and self-isolation.”
As an extra precaution, the school and health district issued a press release Wednesday to let the community know of the potential exposure.
The health district is not recommending testing unless a participant develops COVID-19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
The symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough / sore throat
- Shortness of breath of difficulty breathing
- Fatigue / headache
- Muscle or body aches
- Recent loss of taste or smell
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
Testing locations throughout Chelan and Douglas counties include Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Columbia Valley Community Health in Wenatchee and Chelan, Cascade Medical in Leavenworth and Lake Chelan Community Hospital in Chelan.
“Thankfully, we have really good safety procedures that are being followed all across the district which includes frequent hand washing, face mask wearing, social distancing and staff working from home as much as possible,” Taylor said. “The areas where the staff member was have already been cleaned to be extra cautious to avoid any transmission.”
For information on the testing protocols and symptoms, go to cdhd.wa.gov.