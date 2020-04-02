While it’s libraries are closed, North Central Regional Library has added some new online features to bring the library to more people.
Last week, the library began offering a new eCard for people who live in North Central Washington but can’t go to a library right now to get a physical library card.
The district has also expanded the number of ebooks, eaudiobooks and movies that can be checked out at one time through the popular download and streaming sites, Overdrive and Hoopla.
“We are absolutely committed to continuing to support our communities, even with our facilities closed to the public due to the need for social distances,” said NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters. “Our visual and digital resources are always accessible, and we are working on ways to expand these services and making them easier to access for everyone.”
Since the new eCard program started last week, and more than 140 people had signed up for it by early this week.
The card is available to anyone who is over 14 and lives or owns property in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan or Ferry counties and does not currently have a library card. It grants access to all of NCRL’s online resources, including ebooks, audiobooks, digital newspapers and magazines, streaming services for TV shows, movies and music, language learning sites, and digital access to newspapers including the New York Times and Seattle Times.
Sign up for the eCard at www.ncrl.org under the “Login” button. It will be valid through May 31. Once the libraries reopen to the public, the eCard can be converted to an actual library card with full borrowing privileges to all the libraries physical and online resources.
Last week, the library district also increased the number of items that can be checked out through Overdrive and Hoopla. Overdrive is a service that allows you to borrow from thousands of eBooks and audiobooks titles at any time on a computer, tablet or phone. While the libraries are closed, you can now borrow 10 items (increased from seven) at a time and place an additional seven items (increased from five) on hold at a time.
Hoopla offers free movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows. You can now borrow 10 items per month (up from seven) during the closure. In addition, Hoopla has just launched a new Bonus Borrows program with more than 1,000 titles — including homeschooling resources and home workout videos — that can be borrowed without counting against the monthly limit.
Just head to www.ncrl.org/online-resources to find out more.
“I have been immensely impressed with the dedication, creativity and hard work that the library staff has been demonstrating in service of our communities under these difficult and rapidly-changing circumstances,” Walters added. “If it can be done, it’s being planned and being done.”
Michelle McNiel is the communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.