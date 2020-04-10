WASHINGTON, D.C. — The trillions of dollars in cash and loans unleashed by the Federal Reserve and U.S. political leaders in recent weeks is meant to build a financial bridge for the country to get beyond the coronavirus pandemic and restart the economy with little or no long-term damage.
But that mammoth effort is still likely to leave millions of additional Americans unemployed for an extended time, according to new economic forecasts that see U.S. unemployment not just spiking to Depression-era levels in coming weeks, but remaining above a relatively high rate of 6% through the end of 2021.
A major short-term jump in unemployment is already underway, but Fed officials hope, as vice chair Randal Quarles said Friday, that Fed and other programs would allow the economy to endure a "hibernation" and then "be revived without permanent damage."
A 19-month spell of 6% unemployment would represent around 4 million people left jobless for the foreseeable future — dousing those hopes for a quick return to the pre-pandemic normal. Before the crisis unemployment dipped as low as 3.5% and pay gains were accelerating for lower-wage workers.
"We are going to see some scarring in that regard. It is classic displacement,” said Karen Dynan, a Harvard University economics professor and former Treasury Department official who prepared a new global forecast for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington-based economics think tank. After jumping to perhaps 20% in coming months, Dynan said she anticipated the unemployment rate would come down "pretty quickly" into the single digits by the end of 2020.
"But even by the end of next year I think we are still going to be looking at something like a 6% unemployment rate," she said. "A lot of people are not going to get their jobs back."
A separate survey of 45 economists prepared by the National Association for Business Economics predicted a similarly persistent jump in joblessness. The median forecast was for a dramatic spike in the unemployment rate due to the social distancing measures and mandated store closures being used to fight the pandemic, but a more gradual decline during the recovery.
The NABE forecast sees an unemployment rate of nearly 10% at the end of 2020, and 6% through 2021.
The new forecasts add to the debate over what "shape" the evolving economic downturn and hoped-for recovery will take - whether a deep, but potentially sharp "V" that largely puts the economy back where it started, a more extended downturn and slower recovery that looks like a "U," or the "L" shape of a protracted downturn with little uplift.
The separate forecasts are optimistic in that regard. Both see a devastating contraction in the second quarter of 2020 - as deep as -26.5% on an annualized basis, according to the NABE survey.
But assuming the virus is controlled — the ruling predicate of any current economic forecast — both see growth rebounding as of midsummer and accelerating from there as the impact of government benefits and any easing of social distancing rules begins to take hold.
"Panelists believe that the U.S. economy is already in recession and will remain in a contractionary state for the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic severely restricts economic activity,” said NABE President Constance Hunter, chief economist for KPMG.
“Conditions will improve by the end of the year with support from aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus," she said.