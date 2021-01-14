EAST WENATCHEE — In December, eight long-term care centers experienced COVID-19 outbreaks in Chelan and Douglas counties.
By far the largest of the outbreaks was at the Cashmere Care Center with 47 positive cases between residents and staff combined, according to information released by the Chelan-Douglas Health District after a public record request. The Cashmere Care Center was the only center where the data was not divided between residents and staff. Other centers had the following outbreaks:
- Mountain Meadows — one resident, two staff
- Prestige Senior Living at East Wenatchee — eight residents, eight staff
- Prestige Colonial Vista — 12 residents, 16 staff
- Bonaventure — five residents, two staff
- Heritage Heights —13 residents, 11 staff
- Regency Wenatchee Rehabilitation & Nursing Center — one resident, three staff
- RiverWest Senior Living — one resident, one staff
In the month of December, two residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 and two residents died, according to the health district. The health district did not provide locations.
The health district considers a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care center anytime one resident and one staff member contract the virus, Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Malcolm Butler said.
The health district is reporting that 12 long-term care centers have ongoing outbreaks as of Jan. 12 and four residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health district data. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23 long-term care residents have died from COVID-19 in Chelan and Douglas counties. Both counties have had 44 total deaths.
According to health district data, the following number of people have contracted COVID-19 at long-term care centers between Dec. 29 and Jan. 11:
- 10 residents
- 11 staff
Residents and staff at long-term care centers are getting vaccinated throughout this month against COVID-19.