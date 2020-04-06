WENATCHEE — Eight residents of Prestige at Colonial Vista have tested positive for COVID-19 and remain isolated in the 184-person senior living facility.
A second resident has also died of the illness, operators Prestige Care said in a statement Monday.
The first death, a 91-year-old woman, was reported March 23. The second was an 84-year-old who died March 30. Both had underlying health conditions.
They are believed to be the only two Chelan County residents who have so far died from the virus.
Prestige said in the Monday statement it continues to monitor residents for symptoms and has postponed group activities.
Only residents in its assisted living area have so far tested positive, according to the statement.
"We continue to restrict access to all shared common areas between the different levels of care, limit the number of entry points and require that all permitted visitors, such as necessary personnel, go through additional screenings and hygiene procedures," read part of the statement.
There were 134 positive cases of the virus in North Central Washington as of Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.