WENATCHEE — Fifty percent of the populations in Chelan and Douglas counties eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have now been vaccinated.
The area reached the milestone over the weekend, said Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies.
This metric applies to those 16 and older, Davies said on Monday. Approximately 41% of the total population of the two counties have received the vaccine.
The district is on pace to reach vaccinations of 70% of the total population by June, he said. That’s the benchmark for herd immunity, or when the virus is unlikely to spread due to high levels of immunity.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit the state's registration website: prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search or call (509) 886-6487 for assistance.