EAST WENATCHEE — During most of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Central Washington, testing for the virus has been limited to seniors and those with other underlying health conditions.

That threshold expanded sporadically as testing supplies came and went, first to include other people with mild symptoms and then to some asymptomatic health care workers.

Now officials are taking significant steps in the pursuit of wide-scale analysis of the virus’ presence in NCW and management of its spread.

Over the weekend, all 71 residents of an agricultural housing facility near East Wenatchee were tested. Half of the results came back positive. All were previously asymptomatic.

The results are already changing how the Chelan-Douglas Health District is approaching testing of people in communal living sites, including agricultural housing and homeless shelters.

“It was really remarkable to find that many positives as in a group like that,” health district Administrator Barry Kling said. “It really has us thinking differently now.”

The district is now working with agriculture leaders and health care organizations to arrange broad testing in other housing facilities.

It starts with Columbia Valley Community Health, which is testing a pair of other local agricultural housing sites this week, Kling said. One has 10-15 residents and the other has around 60.

Workers at the first site, an orchard in the Wenatchee Valley, were tested Wednesday, CVCH spokeswoman Katharine Bohm said. Online medical examinations were also available to those who needed them.

CVCH plans to visit the second site for testing Thursday, Bohm said.

The health district plans to release more information on the two new sites once test results return in a few days, Kling said. Other sites are being identified now and will likely be tested in the coming weeks.

“I’m almost certain there will be a number of cases (at those sites,)” Kling said. “We’re moving ahead on the assumption this isn’t an isolated situation.”

CVCH is launching a new outreach program aimed specifically at education and mass testing for the agricultural industry. Grant funding has made the services, which include bilingual consultation, access to an infection control specialist and testing, free for the agricultural organizations they visit, Bohm said.

“The virus can spread rapidly in a warehouse or orchard setting, and we believe education is the key to limiting the spread,” read part of a flyer the organization has prepared for agricultural companies.

The 36 positives reported Tuesday at Stemilt Ag Services’ housing facility near East Wenatchee brought NCW’s total positive cases above 300. Eight people have died from the virus. Aside from the Stemilt cases and a handful of health care workers, nearly all of those people needed symptoms to be tested.

Stemilt's results are a testament to the high percentage of COVID-19 cases that are mild or show no symptoms, Kling said.

Agricultural workers’ contributions to the economy add another layer on the need for mass testing at communal housing sites, he said.

“We’re giving it a high priority in the sense that these people support a critical industry for our area and they’re producing food we all need,” Kling said. “We’re doing it because they're so important to our community.”

So far, agricultural companies have been receptive to the health district’s pursuit of broad testing, Kling said.

“The leaders we’ve been talking to really get the idea that this isn't to disturb or embarrass the industry,” he said. “This is being done to protect the industry so it doesn’t shut down their production.”

It’s also an indicator that existing social distancing measures in these housing sites may not be enough to slow the spread of COVID-19, Kling said.

The Stemilt site, for example, had been following social distancing protocol, he said.

“It told us that even though they were doing a really conscientious job of observing all the social distancing measures, it wasn’t enough,” he said.

The health district is first focusing testing efforts on housing facilities for workers who have H2A temporary agricultural visas, Kling said.

H2A workers make up a large portion of the local agricultural workforce and their housing facilities are generally bigger, he said. Other agricultural housing sites will also be considered for testing, depending on their circumstances.

“The H2A program is pretty well organized and easiest organized group to address,” he said.

The greatest limitation on broad community testing is the availability of supplies. Local health care providers have adequate supplies to support the effort — for now, Kling said.

“This whole testing thing, it’s been like three steps forward and 2.9 steps back,” he said. “If that happens again we’ll need to rethink that.”