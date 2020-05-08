WENATCHEE — Facebook awarded Wick Communications, owner of The Wenatchee World, a $100,000 grant to support its COVID-19 news coverage. The funding will be distributed among Wick’s 25 newspapers in 11 states.
The $100,000 grant is part of $10.3 million Facebook plans to give newsrooms across the country.
“We’re very grateful to be awarded this support during such uncertain times,” Francis Wick, CEO and president, said in a Thursday news release. “ ... our financial model is very bleak due to the various business closures that exist within the communities we serve. These funds, as well as the growing support of local readers, will help us as we continue to find stable footing.”
Wick Communications plans to spend most of the grant on staffing, equipment and technology.