WENATCHEE — Confluence Health will stop operating its testing drive-thru and only test high-risk groups for COVID-19 as it grapples with a lack of testing supplies and longer-than-expected turnaround times.

The organization has between 700 and 750 testing kits on hand, which it will now reserve for the elderly and people with serious preexisting conditions, such as respiratory or heart disease, Confluence Health Chief Medical Officer-elect Jason Lake said Tuesday night.

“I’m working under the assumption that that supply of tests may have to last us several weeks,” he said. “So we really have to reserve those for the patients that will benefit most from this.”

On Saturday Confluence Health launched its drive-thru testing site and began to test otherwise-healthy people who had developed fever and respiratory infection symptoms.

The sudden change in course is due to unexpected test kit shortages from its new testing lab, Quest Diagnostics, Lake said.

“The information we received today is that the availability testing supplies is lower than what we were led to believe,” he said. “It appears as though the nationwide shortage of testing supplies is potentially very significant, which potentially could make it very difficult for us to replenish our supplies as they run down.”

The time it takes for results to come back could now be weeks, instead of the 72 hours they previously expected, Lake said.

“Quest Diagnostics may have more samples submitted than they have the capability of running in a reasonable time frame and thus the turnaround time may be much longer than we initially had thought,” he said.

As a result, the drive-thru will be closed starting Wednesday, he said.

It significantly increased the organization’s testing capacity. Before it began, they had tested a total of 55 people. After four days, that’s risen to 372 people.

They’ve had three positive results — one of whom was tested at the drive-thru on Saturday — and 51 negative results in total, spokesman Andrew Canning said Tuesday.

There are now 318 tests pending at Quest Diagnostics and it’s unknown when those results will be returned, Lake said.

The goal of the increased testing was to help officials monitor community spread of the illness.

“We believe that the testing we provided through our drive-thru clinic provided value to both our patients and our community,” Lake said. “It’s circumstances outside our control that are really causing us to suspend the operations there.”

People in high-risk groups can still be tested by calling Confluence Health’s hotline, (509) 663-8711, for phone triage. If they meet the criteria, they’ll be directed to the triage tent outside the organization’s Central Washington Hospital location.

Confluence Health is still determining whether those kits will go to Quest Diagnostics or the University of Washington’s virology lab, Lake said.

All of the pre-drive-thru kits were being routed to UW. Then, when the drive-thru began, UW told Confluence that it wouldn’t be able to handle the increased capacity, Lake said.

It began to only take tests from patients admitted to Confluence facilities. Now that the testing volume has been reduced, that could change.

“I think they knew for sure that they couldn’t handle the volume of tests that we were going to generate from the drive-thru clinic,” he said. “Whether they reassess their ability to handle all our tests understanding that the drive-thru clinic’s operations are suspended, I think that’s a discussion we have to have with them.”

But UW and most other labs in the country are facing test kit shortages of their own, Lake said.

The current choke point is a liquid called viral transport medium, in which nasal swabs are placed for transport to a lab, Lake said. The liquid helps keep evidence of the virus viable during the transport.

Confluence Health expected to get enough testing kit supplies, including the liquid, from Quest Diagnostics to test the higher volume of patients.

So far, they’ve gotten back just a few fresh kits in exchange for hundreds of swabs ready to test, Lake said.

The situation is very dynamic, but Confluence Health hopes to reopen the drive-thru testing site if they’re able to get enough kits and ensure a reasonable turnaround time, Lake said.

“That decision is also made, too, on the status of the virus in our community,” he said. “Once we’ve demonstrated that the virus is well-established in our community, the value of testing may go down at that point. But that’ll be a decision we’ll have to make then.”