WENATCHEE — Washington Farm Bureau staff will distribute free hand sanitizer and face masks to agriculture employees and employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at G.S. Long Company, 2012 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee.
The event is open to all farmworkers and employers.
Staff members are bringing 4,500 gallons of hand sanitizer to the distribution event, Washington Farm Bureau spokesperson Bailey Peters said. Liter pump bottles from Starbucks also will be available.
This is one of several distribution events hosted by the farm bureau, with support from Starbucks, Heritage Distilling Company, the Department of Agriculture and the governor’s office.
For information go to wsfb.com.