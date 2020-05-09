WENATCHEE — It’s not like it used to be, but it’s going.
With several controls and restrictions in place, as well as a limited vendor lineup, the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market opened for business Saturday at Pybus Public Market.
“We’re so glad they’re open,” said Wendy Smoke, who visited with her husband, Stan. “We’ve been waiting for this for quite a while.”
To meet COVID-19 health guidelines and restrictions, the market is smaller than years past, with only two rows of vendors instead of three.
“Usually, we do have more [vendors] at the beginning of the market,” said Jessica Huerta, market manager. “We’d have our artisans and our nonprofits who are here, but we had to cut that out.”
She added, "Our artisans were really bummed to not be able to be here today. We’re hoping that we can bring them back in a few months."
Others wanted to wait and see how Saturday went.
“There are some vendors who didn’t join us today because they kind of want to see how the market’s going to be running and implementing the social distancing and what it actually means to have a modified market,” Huerta said.
The market capped the number of customers allowed inside at 36 and only allowed three customers per line. Patrons were directed to enter through the south, nearest the parking lot, and exit through the north side of the market. There was also a hand washing station near the entrance and arrows directing foot traffic.
Derl Watkins of Watkins Farm Foods in Leavenworth has had a booth at the farmers market for almost 30 years, selling produce, honey and now mostly jams.
“It hasn’t been all that big of a change,” Watkins said of the new market. “There’s a lot more sanitation rules, which is good.”
There was one big change for vendors: They’re not allowed to give samples to potential customers.
“It’s changed the way we sell,” said Heather Bennett of B’s Rubs, a seasoning and meat rubs business out of Moses Lake. “We usually give out samples, which helps people taste and smell the difference of the seasoning.”
Curt Greenwalt with Camelina Gold in Ritzville echoed Bennett. He sells camelina products, a plant that can be used like chia seeds or as a substitute for canola oil.
“It’s not a very well known commodity,” Greenwalt said. He added, “Without samples it’s kind of hard to, you know, tell them what it’s like.”
While samples were taken off the table, Bennett and Greenwalt said they were grateful for a place to sell. Bennett noted that with most fairs and craft shows canceled there aren’t many venues to reach new customers.
“Since all of those have been canceled it has affected our business a little bit but our online sales have picked up,” Bennett said. “We’re just hoping that the farmers markets, even with the restrictions, will be a good thing.”
With some shopping still to do, Wendy and Stan Smoke bought seasonings, mead and salmon.
“We’re buying things we don’t even need just to support local,” Wendy Smoke said.
The farmers market reopens from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16.