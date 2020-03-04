SEATTLE — The recent surge in positive coronavirus cases and deaths that has made the Seattle area the epicenter for the burgeoning disease in the United States partly stems from “unique epidemiology going on in Washington” — an outbreak at a Kirkland nursing home where the virus spread among a particularly vulnerable population, the state’s epidemiologist for infectious diseases said Tuesday.
But that’s only part of the story, Dr. Scott Lindquist, of Washington’s Department of Health (DOH), acknowledged Tuesday. A problem with the federally approved testing kits initially supplied to state public health laboratories across the nation last month didn’t work well and stymied testing for — and recognition of — the virus’ spread in Washington.
“That really did set us back; there’s no denying that,” Lindquist said.
The poorly functioning kits to test for SARS-CoV2 — the virus that causes the disease known as COVID-19 — required the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to manufacture new kits that only began arriving in labs late last week. The delay meant that novel coronavirus and its spread largely went undetected for weeks until new kits became available, public health officials and infectious disease experts said.
“I think it’s fair to say that the American response has been slow in terms of rolling out testing,” said Dr. Caroline Buckee, an epidemiologist and associate director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard University.
Aside from the delay in getting functioning kits to labs, coronavirus testing has been saddled with restrictive guidelines for who can be tested under the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) “emergency use authorization” for labs allowed to conduct the assessments. The restrictions mean only those patients who meet specific criteria as a “person under investigation” can be tested, such as those who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the epidemic started, or those with certain symptoms who came into close contact with someone confirmed to have been exposed to the virus.
Such testing delays and restrictions have masked the extent of the disease, including “quite a lot of community transmission” among patients who otherwise don’t fit high-risk categories, Buckee said.
“From the genetic data we’re seeing in the Washington state area, it seems likely there has been ongoing transmission of the virus for six weeks,” Buckee said. “The fact that they’ve only sent out these new test kits in the last week means we’ve been missing a lot of cases.”
The CDC did not respond to a request for an interview about testing issues Tuesday, and the FDA declined an interview request.
Since Friday, after the new test kits arrived in Washington and the DOH lab in Shoreline has ramped up testing, the state as of Tuesday evening has confirmed nine coronavirus deaths — the only fatalities so far confirmed in the nation. It’s also confirmed an additional 18 cases, all of which are in King and Snohomish counties. Public health workers are monitoring an additional 231 people who could have been exposed to the virus. Seven of the nine deaths, and seven other confirmed cases, are tied to Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility.
Until last week, the DOH had been sending potential coronavirus samples to the CDC in Atlanta as part of a cumbersome testing process that took up to five days to yield results. Now, the state lab has the capacity to run 200 tests a day and can get test results back in a day or two, Lindquist said. The University of Washington also has started coronavirus testing under the FDA’s emergency use authorization, with capacity of up to 400 tests per day.
Another university lab and other private labs in the area also are seeking the federal authorization to conduct testing, Lindquist said.
Following a closed-door briefing with senators Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said the CDC has lifted all restrictions on coronavirus testing and would be releasing new guidelines to fast-track testing for people who fear they have the virus, even if they are only displaying mild symptoms.
Previously, some of the restrictions for testing in recent days had been eased somewhat to allow public health officers some leeway in deciding who should be tested. However, no testing previously had been available for those with only mild symptoms, public health officials said. As more testing capacity becomes available, “people who might be in the community who aren’t sick enough to require hospitalization” also likely could get tested, said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County.
But, even with Pence’s announcement, that hadn’t happened as of Tuesday, rankling some people wracked with worry and experiencing flulike symptoms.
Heather Segars, 44, a Shoreline mother and preschool teacher who recently returned home from a trip to Disneyland with a cough and shortness of breath, said her efforts to get tested have been roundly rejected after repeated calls, a visit to area clinics and an hourlong wait on a coronavirus hotline.
“I’m a very healthy person, and so from what I understand, I’m not in the risk population,” Segars said. “But I have a kid with an autoimmune disease ... If they’re just testing the people who have to be hospitalized ... that makes me nervous.”