WENATCHEE — Vehicles were lined up for half a mile on Mission Street on Monday evening for the Feeding 1,000 event put on by Garlini’s Napoletana.
The restaurant started handing out food 15 minutes early because traffic started to back up, said Garlini’s owner Craig Still. They planned to hand out a little over 1,000 meals from 4 to 7 p.m., but within an hour they were at 800.
They stopped handing out food at 6 p.m. and had reached 1,350 meals at that point, Still said. Domino's Pizza also delivered around 30 pizzas when they started getting low on meals. The event also raised about $10,000 for Serve Wenatchee Valley, which will feed about 3,333 more people.
The meals consisted of spaghetti with meat sauce and a loaf of rustic bread covered in garlic butter, Still said.
“With all the people that are still showing up, it just sends a message that maybe we pass the baton to someone else that does something like this,” Still said Monday afternoon. “And that we keep trying to help our community and especially the vulnerable in our community.”
Still agreed that restaurants are hurting right now during the COVID-19 shutdown and said this event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Garlini’s customers.
“We had a lot of good customers and friends, and friends of the restaurant (who) stepped up and donated and donated the food so we could do this,” he said.
The restaurant closed all day Monday to make food for the event, Still said.