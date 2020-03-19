WENATCHEE — Food banks across Chelan and Douglas counties are moving to curbside pickup to limit possible spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.

But the virus itself likely won’t deal the biggest blow to the network of 11 food pantries run by the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council. Economic fallout from layoffs, business changes, school closures and cleaned-out grocery stores are expected to increase food demand over the coming weeks.

“We’re definitely feeling more pressure here. And I know our food pantries are beginning to feel more pressure too, just because of the layoff. There’s also this panic that people aren’t going to be fed, so we are definitely feeling an uptick right now,” Britany Meiklen, program director for the organization’s food distribution center, said Thursday.

Nearly all of their food pantries are running with near-normal hours, she said. Chelan’s pantry is the only location now closed. It’s expected to open March 30 after setting up its drive-thru pickup process.

Normally, most locations allow patrons to browse through their pantries for food of their choice. The pandemic changed that this week.

“We have asked that all food pantries close their doors so no public entries. We’re just trying to keep our directors and their volunteers safe, and the public as well,” she said. “Most have already started doing a drive-thru style.”

Pre-packed boxes of food are available in two sizes: a 30-pound box that feeds one to four people or a large box that feeds more than five people, she said.

“Now we here at the distribution center are boxing all of the food and sending it out,” she said.

At this point, the Community Action Council has enough food on hand to keep up with demand, Meiklen said. Its government food suppliers are expected to increase shipment volume in the coming weeks.

The organization also benefits from several local food drives throughout the year. A recent donation drive through local Safeway grocery stores is expected to bump up its stock considerably, Meiklen said.

“We are going to be getting quite a lot of food from that too,” she said. “The patrons in both Chelan and Douglas that shop at Safeway have donated two semi loads of food that will be coming at the end of next week for us.”

In a normal month, the organization provides food for around 10,500 individuals in the two counties so the turnover will be high, Meiklen said.

“We are worried about where we are going to be able to store a lot of it,” she said. “A lot of it is going to be coming in and going out immediately, but there’s going to be quite an uptick.”

While the food distribution center’s overall volume is expected to rise, there have already been some noticeable effects from the virus. Its regular donations from chain grocery stores in the valley, known as the ‘grocery rescue’ partners, have dipped considerably in the last couple weeks, Meiklen said.

“We have definitely seen a drop off from all of them, mostly that is because the grocery stores are getting cleaned out,” she said.