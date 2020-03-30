WENATCHEE — Last week’s drive-up food bank at the Town Toyota Center was a rousing success — but it fell short. Serve Wenatchee combined with the Community Action Council to hand out 450 boxes of food last Wednesday to the general public.
But 50 to 75 people were turned away because the food boxes were gone. And they will only have 200-to-250 boxes available this week, according to Serve Wenatchee Executive Director Thom Nees,
“I anticipate, based on the supply, doing somewhere around half what we did last week. That is just the challenge we’re facing right now, getting a good food supply to the community. The need is certainly there. We know that,” Nees said. “We’re trying to put as many boxes as we can together and make them available.”
Last week, Nees said they received extra food from the Community Action Council, plus Serve Wenatchee dipped into its storage reserves to make as many boxes as they could. This week, they are not able to dip into reserves.
And even though grocery stores have a little more food, Nees said he’s been told they are running about 60 percent of normal.
“There is a challenge with the supply there. We are taking donations of food that come into the Town Toyota Center. We put it in a quarantine area. It needs to be quarantined for four days. We receive that through the week to get as much as we can to make as many boxes as we can,” Nees said.
The donations brought into the Town Toyota Center must be quarantined for four days per the CDC guidelines, so the donations that come in cannot go right back out.
“We’re making sure to follow the guidelines. The community has been very generous in responding. It’s just the need is so large right now. You’re adding folks into the need pipeline that perhaps have never needed assistance before,” Nees said. “The need has definitely increased. Everybody is trying to figure how to best respond for the need.”
Serve Wenatchee typically distributes 50-60 food boxes a week to clients, so the 450 boxes given out last week represented a huge increase. Nees said last week everyone was orderly and respectful, by and large.
When someone is turned away, he said they remind people they are not the only food bank in town. There is a food bank at the Community Center that operates on Thursdays and a food bank at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Saturdays.
“There are multiple food banks in town that serve families. We’re exploring a food card option to give to families when we do run out of boxes. We have a supply of food cards from one of the local grocery stores to go and get some extra food. That will be limited as well,” Nees said.
Last week, the food bank ran from 9 a.m to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nees said this week, they are not going to run the morning food bank. They will only run the food bank from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Wednesday.
“I also anticipate because I know the system well enough — our food bank opens at 4 p.m. and there will be people there at noon. We’ll probably turn people away before the food bank ever opens at 4 p.m. That is the likelihood,” Nees said.
Last week, the Town Toyota parking lot was full. Nees said everyone was respectful, staying in their cars and not walking around. Link Transit was also dropping off people to food bank. Nees hopes to see more of the same this week.
“We’re grateful to be part of the solution. When we work together we can accomplish a lot,” he said.