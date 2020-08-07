LEAVENWORTH — Eighteen firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service were tested Thursday for COVID-19 after a positive case was reported in the response to the Chikamin Fire north of Plain.
They were tested at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. Results were not in Friday, hospital spokesman Clint Strand said.
Victoria Wilkins, spokeswoman for the Forest Service at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters, said details on the positive case would not be released to protect the firefighter’s private health information.
“The fire Incident Management Team and the Forest responded immediately and followed established safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among employees, partners, and the public,” Wilkins said in an email Friday.
She said the steps taken "will maintain our ability to continue actively fighting the Chikamin Fire while keeping our employees, and the public, as safe as possible.”
The fire, which started July 31 in the national forest about 11 miles northeast of Lake Wenatchee, was estimated at 340 acres on Friday, according to the Forest Service’s incident page. About 210 people were assigned to it.