WENATCHEE — By the time the community-wide COVID testing opened at 1 p.m. at Wenatchee High School on Tuesday, cars were already lined up around the parking lot.
As the day wore on, the cars kept filing into the parking lot, doubling up in some cases to keep from lining up in the street.
The testing, sponsored by the Chelan-Douglas Health District, is being conducted over four days from 1 to 6 p.m. at Wenatchee High School. The hope is to get some useful data to aid in decisions to reopen schools and businesses.
The clinic is being operated by Medical Team International, a Portland faith-based organization. Clinic Director Zachary Peeples said his group did similar testing in Yakima but did not see crowds like those in Wenatchee.
“This is our first time doing the COVID testing in Wenatchee. I didn’t know what to expect but it is pretty popping here, from the time we opened. The line just kept getting longer all day,” Peeples said.
Peeples had no idea why so many people came to be tested on the first day. Maybe because they haven’t done this type of testing before, he said.
The team came in a big red RV labeled Medic Team International: Mobile Dental Clinic. There were two tables outside the RV, at one table there was a person with a laptop entering information about those being tested.
To help move the cars along, different volunteers went to each car to gather information, Peeples said.
“We get the patients registered. Just anything you would give to a medical facility to make sure it is you. Name, date of birth, phone number. We register you to get your information to send to the lab, so you can get the results back,” he said.
The workers were wearing plastic gowns with cloth face masks and clear plastic masks on top. Other volunteers had no gowns but still had the cloth face masks and clear plastic masks on top.
Once cars reached the RV, it seemed to take 15-20 minutes to process. While this seemed kind of slow, Peeples said that is actually moving pretty swiftly.
“We get a little bottlenecked at registration. We pulled out a second computer about 90 minutes into it. This is a good pace. Maybe this is a little faster than normal,” he said.
The clinicians administering the tests are student nurses and their instructor, Peeples said.
Should there be a similar turnout over the next three days of the testing, Peeples said they could test upwards of 950 people.