WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD and LocalTel this week launched eight free Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet access to county residents for schoolwork, job applications or information on COVID-19.
The hotspots are available at:
- 4593 Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee
- 420 Methow St., Wenatchee
- 5700 Wescott Drive, Cashmere
- 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere
- 694 Highway 2, Leavenworth
- 2331 Albin Drive, Entiat
- 157 E Wapato Way, Manson
- 345 Madeline Road, Manson
This is the first set of hotspots deployed under a partnership between the PUD and local internet service providers. The PUD is providing bandwidth to the service providers free of charge.
Up to 50 hotspots could be set up across the county in the coming weeks, depending on the community needs, according to a Friday press release from the PUD.
Each location should have adequate parking to ensure residents can access the internet from their cars and maintain social distancing, according to the release. The Wi-Fi networks should have a service radius of around 200 to 300 feet.