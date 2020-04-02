WENATCHEE — If you suffer a medical emergency, the care from first responders has changed as they adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In instances where multiple responders would enter a building or contact a patient at once, crews are now sending in one person to make contact, and at a safe distance.
“Now we’re sending in one person with full (personal protective equipment) to do the initial assessment and then reporting back to crews,” said Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1. “We’re being cautious.”
Statewide, there have been at least 5,984 positive cases of COVID-19 and 247 deaths, including two in Chelan County, as of Tuesday, according to statistics published by the state Department of Health.
Adapting to the pandemic is time consuming. Ballard Ambulance spends 3-4 hours a day prepping, reading updates, ordering supplies, checking regulations and readying their ambulances.
“Every day is just something,” said co-owner Shawn Ballard.
Responders are now wearing disposable masks and gowns, to go along with the usual eye protection and gloves.
“It’s just giving us the increased barrier,” Brett said. “What we have been informed about it is it lives on surfaces, and that gives us disposable surfaces that we can just discard.
Ballard explained that the virus is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets, like coughs, sneezes or speech. But when someone coughs into their shirt sleeve, that item of clothing can become contaminated, Ballard said. As a result, some patients may be asked to change clothes before entering an ambulance.
“That just lessens the viral load,” Ballard said, adding that it reduces the chances they’ll transport the virus.
“We’re trying to be extra careful that if it comes here in great numbers we’re not the agent of transmission,” Ballard said.
Ensuring there’s enough protective equipment — particularly gowns — has been one of Ballard’s biggest obstacles.
“We’re making sure everyone is using PPE when appropriate but not being wasteful with it,” Ballard said.
To cut down on wasted supplies, Ballard has an ambulance dedicated entirely to possible coronavirus responses. It’s an older model stocked with a minimum amount of equipment. The bare bones rig allows less gear thrown away and less time spent decontaminating the ambulance. Decontamination can take up to 30 minutes.
“That’s time that that crew is unavailable to go to another emergency,” Ballard said.
One time-saver they use with the coronavirus ambulance is to park it at the hospital after the patient has been delivered and have the crew catch a ride with another ambulance.
“We’re really trying to save in-service time for that crew,” Ballard said.
Aside from personal protective equipment, responders are using social distancing in their initial contacts with patients.
Brett and Ballard are noticing an increased level of worry in their patients.
“Everybody we come into contact with, it's the topic of conversation,” Ballard said. “It’s obviously on a lot of people’s minds.”
“I think that there’s a heightened awareness and anxiety in general amongst people,” Brett said.
Health officials have cited older populations and those with preexisting medical conditions as most vulnerable to the virus.
“We’re being especially careful with that older population,” Ballard said.
Ballard noted that staff at some senior living facilities check responders temperatures before letting them inside the building.
Brett said they’re continuing to respond to senior citizen calls as normal, though with added precautions.
“Other than protecting ourselves better, we’re not changing anything,” Brett said. He added that social distancing isn’t practical for most calls and that responders often need to physically help patients to the ambulance.
“Somehow they have to get from wherever they may be to the back of an ambulance,” Brett said.