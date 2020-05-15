WENATCHEE — Celebrating music and art doesn’t require a concert venue. The front porch will do just fine.
At noon Wednesday, Wenatchee students will put that theory to the test, giving neighbors and families an opportunity to hear and see the creations the kids have been working on for the past couple of months.
The plan is for students to transform their front porches — or their front yards — into a stage and perform one or two pieces of their choosing for neighbors and family members to enjoy. Art students will display their work as well.
The district-wide event, “Flame of Hope,” is the COVID-19 shutdown alternative to what would have been the All-District Art and Music Festival that is traditionally held every two years at Wenatchee High School’s gym and commons, showcasing students from every school in the district.
“We would plan during the whole school year for what we were going to play and display,” Wenatchee High School Orchestra conductor Beth Jensen said of past festivals. “We would have rehearsals together — very exciting with so many students involved.”
Student art would be displayed in the commons. The music happens in the gym.
“The whole floor of the gym is covered with instrumental groups and over half of the bleachers on one side is covered with singers from all the schools,” she said. “Parents crowd into the bleachers on the other side, and squeeze into the bleachers alongside the singers. We always ended the program with a piece that everyone would sing and play together — a real crowd-pleaser.”
The event was so well-attended two years ago — with 1,000 students plus family members — that this year it was being moved to the Town Toyota Center, she said.
Then the shutdown arrived.
Jensen, who has been a WHS orchestra conductor for 20 years, has taught flute lessons here since 1966 and is Lake Chelan Bach Fest’s executive director, couldn’t see letting the pandemic entirely quash the celebration of student accomplishments.
She was talking about the dilemma with her daughter, who conducts two Tacoma Youth Orchestras. She had devised a project for students to play for parents, grandparents and neighbors, all scheduled at different times.
“She told them they were going to ‘Spark the Flame of Hope,’” Jensen said. “I asked her if I could borrow her idea and when I mentioned it to a couple of the teachers at WHS they said they would like to join … so I asked the middle school and elementary teachers if they would like to join us.”
A new version of the all-district music and art festival soon took shape — calling for students to transform their front porches or front yards into their own venues for performances all happening simultaneously. Jensen said she isn't sure just how many students are planning to participate, but expects "hundreds."
“Each student has chosen their own piece and is playing on their own front porch or front yard. Art work has been chosen by each student and will be displayed during the noon hour,” Jensen said. “I’m hoping people stand out on their porches to hear the music and see the art in their neighborhoods.”