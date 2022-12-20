Percentage of Hospital Visits for a Chief Complaint of ILI

In the week ending on Dec. 10, and colored in green, about 10.7% of hospital visits to the emergency department across the state the chief complaint was for influenza-like illness. The percentage has since dropped from a couple of weeks ago when it was at a peak above 15%.

EAST WENATCHEE — Influenza-like illnesses remain high in North Central Washington and across the state, but locally hospitalizations are low when compared to the rest of the state.

Dr. James Wallace mugshot (copy) (copy)

Dr. James Wallace

Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer

Data from the state Department of Health suggests that influenza-like illness may have already peaked, but the number of cases remains very high — about three to four times higher than the average amount of influenza-like activity for this time of year, said Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer at Monday's monthly board of health meeting.

Tiffany Gering (copy)

Tiffany Gering

Chelan County Commission, District 3


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?