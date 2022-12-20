In the week ending on Dec. 10, and colored in green, about 10.7% of hospital visits to the emergency department across the state the chief complaint was for influenza-like illness. The percentage has since dropped from a couple of weeks ago when it was at a peak above 15%.
EAST WENATCHEE — Influenza-like illnesses remain high in North Central Washington and across the state, but locally hospitalizations are low when compared to the rest of the state.
Data from the state Department of Health suggests that influenza-like illness may have already peaked, but the number of cases remains very high — about three to four times higher than the average amount of influenza-like activity for this time of year, said Dr. James Wallace, Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer at Monday's monthly board of health meeting.
In 10.7% of hospital visits to the emergency department across the state the chief complaint was for influenza-like illness in the week ending on Dec. 10, which is down from more than 15% of hospital visits about two weeks ago, according to state Department of Health data.
Across the state, 40 people have died due to influenza-like illnesses: 37 adults and three children in the 2022-2023 "flu season" so far, according to state Department of Health data.
About 95% of all ICU beds in the state are occupied, many hospital systems are stressed and some resources are scarce, Wallace said.
"This year has seen a very high number of these illnesses and there are still many people reporting to the ER and walk-in clinics with flu-like symptoms," said Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health spokesperson, in an email. "Data from our system and from across the state show that RSV numbers have peaked but influenza activity remains very high with the same number of inpatient admits last week as the previous week."
Traditionally, ICU availability is usually 50% to 70% in most hospitals. Getting up above 90% is rare, Wallace said.
"We're working to try and monitor those shortages with our partners and provides some support when needed," Wallace said. "We're in communications with our health care partners and working hard to support them in their hospital surges, oftentimes planning and preparing for and trying to get through delays and transfers."
The viruses causing this latest wave include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Rhinovirus (common cold), Wallace said.
The most common strain of the flu seen so far this year is Influenza A (H3N2), according to a state Department of Health news release. This strain typically causes more severe disease. All available flu vaccines do protect against H3N2.
In order to take measures to prevent getting sick or spreading illness to others, the state Department of Health recommends:
Get up to date on any vaccines that are due. This includes the yearly flu vaccine and any COVID-19 boosters for those 6 months and older. Vaccination is your best defense against many serious diseases.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer when soap is not available, and hands are not visibly soiled.
Consider wearing a mask in crowded or indoor settings.
Sneeze or cough into the crook of your arm or a tissue so you don’t put germs on your hands or in the air.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If you feel sick, stay home.
COVID-19 cases remain low with a 14-day rate of 82.7 cases per 100,000 in the combined Chelan and Douglas county area, the lowest rate since April 15, according to the state Department of Health data.
Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering shared at the meeting her recent difficulties in obtaining primary care, as well as the difficulties of others and asked if the there was anything the health district could do to improve health care access in the area.
Wallace explained that the health district has ongoing health care partner meetings.
He also said that this issue of access is quickly exacerbated as the number of patients looking for care spike during this time which pushes any regular routine health visits out. And if staff or providers are out, with a whole day of appointments need to be rescheduled, that puts the routine appointments even further out, he said.
"We're still working on a backlog of cases and routine health, wellness-type visits that we haven't caught up to from the decreased volume we saw during COVID," he said. "The entire health care systems playing catch-up."
And even before the pandemic, the health care industry has been operating under a tight margin for health care providers, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
