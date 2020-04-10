NCW — Normally the Cashmere Food Bank gives out 30 to 40 boxes of food twice a month.
On the last Wednesday of March, it gave out 102 boxes. This week, it gave out 125 and supplies ran out in less than an hour.
“Everybody knew about the pandemic (in March). It hadn’t gotten quite as bad as it has now, but this past week just blew us away,” Executive Director Pam Leighton said. “We’re going to be more prepared next week.”
She said the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, the area’s largest supplier to food banks, will provide 125 boxes next week to help meet the higher demand due to COVID-19. The food bank will also make additional boxes from donations received.
Normally the food bank is open on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, but Leighton said it’ll open every Wednesday while this crisis lasts. Distribution will start at 2:30 p.m. and run until 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last.
Checks can be mailed to Cashmere Food Bank, P.O. Box 225, Cashmere, WA 98815. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off in a cupboard outside the food bank.
Alan Walker, executive director of the Community Action Council, said the Wenatchee Food Bank, open Thursday mornings, is probably one of the hardest hit.
“A month ago they were doing about 180 families (a week),” he said. “Last week we did 250. This week we did 350.”
The Community Action Council has temporarily moved its distribution center to the Town Toyota Center, where Serve Wenatchee Valley is also running a drive-thru food service from 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Monetary donations to the Community Action Council can be made at cdcac.org or mailed to 620 Lewis St., Wenatchee.
“We’re having to start to purchase food, so that’s straining our resources a little bit,” Walker said. “For now we’re still doing all right, and we think we will be for the next two or three weeks. ... We’re trying to respond as best we can to each community’s needs.”