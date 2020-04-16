NCW — More than 2,000 food service workers in North Central Washington have filed for unemployment in the past four weeks.
The industry, which has been crippled by state-mandated closures for a month, accounts for the most unemployment claims of any sector in NCW, according to data released Thursday by the Employment Security Department.
Specialty trade contractors and ambulatory health care services workers accounted for next-highest initial claim volumes in NCW.
The department has been releasing county-level initial unemployment data since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the state's economy. This week it provided industry-specific county figures for the first time.
"We’re trying to classify the industries where claims are being registered so we can keep up with which industries are most-impacted by the layoffs and the furloughs," state economist Paul Turek said Thursday.
Workers in NCW's four counties have filed a total of 15,790 initial claims in the past four weeks, according to the data.
More than 9,100 claims have been filed in Chelan and Douglas counties alone. There were a total of 60,023 people employed in the two counties in February, according to preliminary data released last week by the Employment Security Department.
The Employment Security Department has received 585,983 total claims statewide since the crisis began. It's paid nearly $272 million in benefits to Washington residents, according to a Thursday press release.