DON BENITO, SPAIN — Every night in Skylar Gingrich’s neighborhood, a chant rings out: ‘Un día menos,’ or ‘one less day.’
It’s a sign of unity and encouragement as Spain enters another day of quarantine because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown was announced March 15 and is currently set to run until April 25.
Everyone goes out on their balconies at 8 p.m. and gives a round of applause for people like health care and grocery store workers. Someone plays a Spanish song that translates to “I Will Resist,” followed by the national anthem.
“It’s been raining here, but sometimes when the weather’s nice we have a dance party on our balcony,” said Gingrich, 31. “’La Macarena’ and some ABBA, some good stuff. ... I’ve met a couple of neighbors shouting across balconies that I hadn’t talked to before, so that’s been kind of cool.”
Gingrich, a Wenatchee native who moved to Spain in September 2016 to teach English, said developing a routine is the key to getting through quarantine.
Normally, she teaches in two schools and offers private lessons for children and adults. Now, she continues her private classes via Skype and also uses an online platform to teach English to Chinese students.
She’s also been doing yoga from YouTube videos.
“Some days 8 o’clock comes and it’s just a surprise because, between the private classes and making lunch — because now I have time to make proper lunches, nothing quick; I could make a three-course meal if I wanted to — and doing my exercise and things like that, it just really helps the time go by so much quicker,” she said.
Trying to reduce the spread
Gingrich said that toward the end of February, Spain had only two confirmed cases of COVID-19. They didn’t fully understand the severity of the virus until early March.
By Monday, the country had about 135,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and about 13,000 deaths.
Gingrich and her fiancé share an apartment in Don Benito, a town of about 37,000 roughly 200 miles southwest of Madrid. She said that as of Thursday, there were 127 cases between there and a nearby town.
One of her friends contracted the illness. His case wasn’t severe, though he told her the headaches and fever kept him up for four nights.
Lockdown in Spain means people can only leave home for essential trips, like to the grocery store or pharmacy. The stores are limiting how many people can be inside at once, and only one person per household is allowed, so Gingrich and her fiancé alternate.
She said grocery shopping involves stocking up on the basics — lentils, pasta, rice and bread — as well as frozen meat and vegetables, just in case.
There were no chips on her first trip to the store, and there wasn’t much bread when her fiancé went the next week. However, she said, there’s plenty of toilet paper.
Other businesses that are considered essential and remain open include banks, electronics stores, bookshops and dental or medical clinics.
“Culturally speaking, Spain doesn’t really do delivery,” Gingrich said. “It’s not a concept because meal times are supposed to be shared with people, together at a restaurant if you’re going to go out. The few places that we do have, if it’s a chain, they’re closed. Burger King is not delivering; they’re closed. We do have a locally owned sushi place and pizza place and they’re still delivering.”
‘New hobbies, new skills’
Gingrich, who teaches third- through sixth-graders, said teachers have sent supportive messages to their students. March 13 was the last day of school.
“(The kids) are obviously really eager to go outside,” she said. “Here in Spain, we don’t really have the concept of a backyard. We have a balcony and maybe a little terrace, and that’s all the space they have that’s outdoors. Most people go to the plaza or the main square to play, and they can’t do that. They understand. They’re not scared at all. They’re just kind of, ‘This is what we have to do.’”
As for her, she’s only left home twice over the past three weeks — both times for groceries. She used to take 12,000 to 15,000 steps each day but has since stopped wearing her tracker.
The last time she went for a run was March 14. If she’d tried the next day, she said, she could have faced a fine of 1,500 Euros.
Gingrich met her fiancé, Tony, in Spain. He’s from North Carolina and also moved there to teach English.
The two have a long game of gin rummy going, trying to see how high their scores can go. They’ve also been coloring and watching “Star Wars” movies on Disney+.
He waited too long to go to the barbershop, and now those are all closed.
“To keep things fresh and exciting, I gave him a haircut,” Gingrich said. “My first haircut I’ve ever given, but again, new hobbies, new skills you’ll discover during your quarantine.”
Looking forward to an end
They had planned to fly to London on Friday to visit friends, but that trip was canceled and it’s now nearly impossible to fly anywhere. The U.S. Embassy in Spain has said people should plan on staying indefinitely if they didn’t leave right away.
Initially, Gingrich said, she wanted to return to Wenatchee. However, her dad’s other health conditions put him at a higher risk for contracting the virus, and she didn’t want to chance it. Flight times also increased drastically.
She’s maintained regular contact with her family, and friends have also reached out.
“We figure we’re probably two weeks ahead of the U.S. as far as testing and what we’re figuring out and things like that,” she said. “When things started getting really bad here, people in the U.S. were still kind of thinking, ‘It’s like the flu.’ … A lot of friends were like, ‘How are things going?’ That was really nice, but now I kind of feel like I’m the one reaching out and being like, ‘How are you guys doing?’ because now roles are kind of reversed.”
She’s hoping to return to Wenatchee in June, with Tony, and get married next April. However, she said things will only get back to normal if people take precautions and follow guidelines.
“This really has to be about working together,” she said. “At the end of the day, what we’re doing in Spain wouldn’t work if people weren’t willing for it to. In Madrid you have drones enforcing that people are staying indoors, and here you have the military. But at the same time, people aren’t trying to go out and do our own thing. Wenatchee Valley needs to be on the same page.”