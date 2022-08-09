Protesters in October 2021 demonstrated against Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate for state and medical facility workers on Tuesday at Ninth Street and Chelan Avenue. They were at the corner next to Confluence Health facilities for about five hours.
WATERVILLE — Confluence Health failed to accommodate workers’ religious and medical exemptions when it upheld the state’s vaccinate mandate, according to the attorney representing 100 former employees.
That detail, though, was not included in the initial lawsuit filed in April or in their amended complaint filed a month later. East Wenatchee lawyer Steve Lacy is now seeking to change that.
In his motion filed Thursday, Lacy explains that the first amended complaint “failed to state religious or medical disability discrimination i.e. failure to accommodate as an additional basis for recovery,” and he would like to “clarify and/or correct that possible defect.”
Lacy notes in his motion that the defense has already raised and defended against the argument relating to a failure of accommodating religious or medical accommodation, which should grant his motion more authority.
In October 2021, Confluence — the region’s largest health care system — enforced the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, resulting in 23 resignations, 138 rejected exempted applications and 229 approved exemption applications.
Judge Brian Huber heard arguments July 21 on whether to dismiss the lawsuit, a motion introduced by the defense. Huber said then that he would be working to get his decision out as soon as possible. It is not clear if this motion postpones Huber’s decision regarding dismissal.
Lacy has requested a hearing at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 to process his complaint amendment.
