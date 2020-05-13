NCW — Add Cashmere’s Founders’ Days and Waterville Days to the growing list of 2020 summer event cancellations.
The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted early last week to cancel the annual Founder’s Day event due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The Chamber originally planned festivities to take place June 26-27.
“It is one of the toughest decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said Cham- ber Board President Josh Price.
When considering dropping the event, there were a lot of moments of silence from board members, according to Price. Founders’ Days is such a significant event for all of Cashmere, but “we never want to put our community in jeopardy,” he said.
Price said the plan is to be back next year with “guns blazing” and have a great Founders’ Days.
Late last month, the Waterville Main Street Association decided to cancel Waterville Days, scheduled for July 10 and 11.
Association President Amy Larsen said a lot of components went into making the decision. Association members canceled the event after reviewing shared information from the Chelan-Douglas Health Department, considering the distance vendors would have to travel and taking into account members of the community who would attend the event, she said.
“It’s a mix of relief and also some disappointment,” she said. “It just is what it is.”
This was the type of decision that really had to be made ahead of time, she said.