WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District added four COVID-19 deaths to its total on Monday, bringing the count up to 141.
One of the four deaths was a fully vaccinated person, a Chelan County man in his 80s, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. Two of those who died were unvaccinated. Both were Chelan County men in their 70s.
The fourth COVID-19 death was a man in his 50s from Douglas County, but his vaccination status is unknown.
If the vaccination status is unknown, this means that a vaccination record does not exist for the person in question, said Christine Young, health district COVID-19 division lead, in an email.
"Vaccination records are state-specific, so there is no way to confirm whether the individual has been vaccinated elsewhere," Young said in an email. "For that reason, the vaccine status is unknown."
Seven COVID-19 deaths are still pending confirmation, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The health district delays reporting COVID-19 deaths until they can verify the death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death which can take up to three weeks.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone