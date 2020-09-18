WENATCHEE — Four more Chelan County residents have died from COVID-19.
The total number of people who have died in Chelan County from COVID-19 is 15, and Douglas County has had seven deaths, according the Chelan-Douglas Health District said in a Friday news release.
The four most recent deaths were three men in their 50s, 60s and 70s, and one woman in her 80s.
As of Thursday, five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District website.
Three of them are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators, up one from last week.
In the last 14 days there have been 175 people who tested positive in Chelan County and 70 in Douglas County, according to the health district website.
The infection rate has decreased from 7.48% the week of Aug. 24 to Aug. 30 to 7.13% the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
It hit a high of 18.23% the week of June 27 to Aug. 2.