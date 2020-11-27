EPHRATA — Four more people in Grant County have died from COVID-19, including two women at the McKay Healthcare & Rehab Center in Soap Lake.

The two new deaths at McKay bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths at the center up to 11. The center sent 24 of its residents to Pasco in early November because of a COVID-19 outbreak at that facility.

All of these people had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, according to a Grant County Health District news release on Wednesday. It brings the total deaths from COVID-19 in Grant County to 36.

The newly reported deaths include two women in their 80s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s, according to a news release from the health district.

One of the women in her 80s died at the Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, according to the news release.

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr