EPHRATA — Four more people in Grant County have died from COVID-19, including two women at the McKay Healthcare & Rehab Center in Soap Lake.
The two new deaths at McKay bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths at the center up to 11. The center sent 24 of its residents to Pasco in early November because of a COVID-19 outbreak at that facility.
All of these people had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, according to a Grant County Health District news release on Wednesday. It brings the total deaths from COVID-19 in Grant County to 36.
The newly reported deaths include two women in their 80s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s, according to a news release from the health district.
One of the women in her 80s died at the Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, according to the news release.