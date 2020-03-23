EAST WENATCHEE — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Douglas County was reported over the weekend.

Three more cases were reported in Chelan County, according to a Monday press release from the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health.

All four of the weekend's new cases were Confluence Health patients, according to the release. No other information about the persons was immediately available.

It brings the total confirmed cases in the two counties to seven.

There were 23 confirmed cases of the virus in Grant County as of Monday morning, according to the Grant County Health District's website. A second priest in Mattawa was confirmed to have the virus over the weekend. Read more on that here.

Health officials expect the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area to increase as testing continues.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health in their joint release urged residents to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.

"We cannot afford to continue overwhelming our hospitals and clinics by spreading the virus any faster," read part of the release. "Our healthcare system relies heavily on this measure to keep up with ongoing demand."

Confluence Health last week announced it would only test high-risk groups — including seniors and people with underlying health conditions — for the virus due to a lack of testing supplies. It also suspended operations at its drive-thru testing clinic. Read more on that here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.