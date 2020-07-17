EAST WENATCHEE — A Douglas County woman in her 50s with COVID-19 has died, the Chelan-Douglas Health District said in an email Thursday.
It's the first death in the county since mid-May and brings the county's total to four since the pandemic began.
A combined 10 deaths have been reported in Chelan and Douglas counties. Four of the residents were over 90, two were 80-89, two were 60-79, and two were 50-59, according to health district data.
Eight Grant County residents and three Okanogan County residents with the virus have died.
Local hospitalizations have increased, along with the number of positive cases, over the past few weeks. Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee had 19 COVID-19 patients on Thursday: six residents of Chelan County, one from Douglas, four from Grant, seven from Okanogan and one from Kittitas.
Douglas County has recorded 173 new cases so far in July and Chelan County has recorded 285.