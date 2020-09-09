PLAIN — Residents of Plain will be able to get free COVID-19 testing next week.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is offering free testing from 1 to 7 p.m., Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, at the Station 93 firehouse, according to a news release from the health district. The station is located 19015 Beaver Valley Road.
People can also get free testing in Leavenworth this week from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday at Cascade High School, 10190 Chumstick Highway.
The tests will be minimally invasive and include a nose swab that is self-applied, according to the news release. It will take 72 hours for results to return.