ROCK ISLAND — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will offer free, voluntary testing for Rock Island residents Tuesday through Friday.
Testing will be offered Tuesday at the Rock Island Volunteer Fire Department from 1 to 7 p.m., according to a news release from the health district.
Then teams of volunteers will make door-to-door visits in the community from Wednesday to Friday between 2 and 8 p.m., according to the release. The health district is also looking for residents to assist with outreach efforts.
It's one of several large-scale testing efforts planned for communities in Chelan and Douglas counties. The health district together with an incident command team from the state offered testing in Bridgeport last week.
Chelan and Douglas counties saw some of the highest case rates in the state for most of August. Over the past two weeks there have been 385 new cases reported in the two counties, a rate of 319.2 per 100,000 people.
Rock Island had a total of 69 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, the most recent data available.