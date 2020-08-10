OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Public Health is partnering with the Washington National Guard to offer COVID-19 testing for county residents this month.
The tests are free and will be offered starting Thursday through the rest of August, according to a news release from public health.
There will be one testing location each day on a six-day-a-week rotating schedule. The exact locations and times will be released once they're finalized, according to the release.
The testing areas will include:
- North County – Oroville/Tonasket
- Methow Valley – Winthrop/Twisp
- South County – Brewster
- Central County – Omak
- Colville Reservation – Nespelem
- Southeast County – Coulee Dam
Having the assistance of National Guard medical units will reduce the burden on local health care providers, according to the release. Guardsman Randy Robbins, who's also an Okanogan County resident and a physician’s assistant with Family Health Centers, will oversee the testing.
The National Guard has so far supported several other areas of the pandemic response, including food banks, employment security departments, contact tracing and test kit assembly, according to the release.
Confluence Health and Three Rivers Hospital opened a jointly operated drive-thru testing site last month in Brewster. The site had 177 of its 493 tests come back positive for COVID-19 — a 35.9% infection rate, Confluence spokesman Andrew Canning said last week.
Okanogan County had reported a total of 877 cases as of Monday afternoon, with 239 of those in the past 14 days and 37 since Friday. Nine residents have died since the pandemic began.
For more information on the testing, contact public health at (509) 422-7140.
This story has been updated with the newest case counts from Okanogan County Public Health.