MANSON — Manson residents will get an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 for free Thursday.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District and Columbia Valley Community Health are parterning to offer free tests, according to a health district news release. The testing center will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manson Fire Department, 250 Manson Boulevard.
The tests are self-administered with instructions by health workers, according to the news release. The samples will be collected and an on-site lab in Brewster manned by the Washington National Guard will provide test results within 24 hours.
People will receive a call with their test results, according to the health district.