LEAVENWORTH — Residents of Leavenworth can get free COVID-19 testing this week.
The city of Leavenworth and the Washington National Guard are setting up testing sites for two rounds of testing, according to a city of Leavenworth news release.
The first event will take place through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. The public should use the hatchery's East Leavenworth Road gate.
The second round of testing will take place Sept. 8 through Sept. 11, from 2 to 7 p.m., at a location to be confirmed later.
No appointments are needed for the in-vehicle testing. The tests being used are minimally invasive, they don't require a deep swab, and are self-administered.