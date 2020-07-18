NCW — The Nonprofit Practices Institute is offering a free, five-part virtual series to help organizations get through the challenges COVID-19 has presented.
NPI, a partnership of the Community Foundation of NCW and the Icicle Fund, will present the Nonprofit Reemergence Learning Series via Zoom each month from July to October. Topics are:
- Leading in Times of Uncertainty, July 22
- Nonprofit Financial Strategy in Response to Crisis, Aug. 25 and 27
- Six Superpowers of a Small Nonprofit Fundraiser, Sept. 22
- Network Leadership: Collaboration for Greater Impact,
- Oct. 8
- Next Steps: Community Conversation, Oct. 22
Nancy Bacon, who led Washington Nonprofits’ learning program for eight years, will moderate the series.
“We are really excited to offer this virtual alternative for our region’s nonprofits,” said Claire Oatey, the foundation’s director of community grants and NPI program developer, in a news release. “We customized this series with Nancy based on many conversations with our nonprofit partners over the last few months on their needs and struggles. This series will give them practical tools, resources, strategies, and perhaps a little hope for staying strong and viable during these trying times.”
Presentations will start at 9 a.m. and last two to three hours. They will build upon one another, but participants must register separately for each.
For information or to register, visit cfncw.org/npiworkshops.