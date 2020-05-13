WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students who want to participate in the online graduation ceremony have until noon Friday to submit their application.
Virtual commencement exercises are set for June 19 for Wenatchee students and June 20 for Omak students.
To participate, students must submit their application to the registration office by noon Friday to make sure diplomas are created and that their name appears in the graduation program.
Students who submit applications by the deadline will be asked to submit photos and videos for the online celebration.
For information, email registration@wvc.edu.
The virtual graduation ceremonies, prompted by safety concerns over COVID-19, will feature speakers from multiple areas of the college, along with photos and videos celebrating the accomplishments of WVC students. Graduates from 2020 are also invited to walk in the in-person ceremony in 2021.